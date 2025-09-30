New edition of Maitri magazine unveiled in Haflong, celebrating bilingual legacy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: On Sunday, during the Mahasashti evening, the Dima Hasao Sahitya Sanskriti Parishad unveiled its annual bilingual magazine, ‘Maitri,’ in a solemn ceremony. The event, held in Haflong, was graced by prominent figures, including Bahim Chandra Langthasa, senior journalist Anup Kumar Biswas, cultural activist Drunkanta Gogoi, senior citizen Sukanti Ranjan Bhattacharya, writer Swagata Dutta, Parishad President Rajatkanti Nath, Maitri’s publisher Ashish Dutta, and editor Pankaj kumar Deb.

Publisher Ashish Dutta opened the event with a warm welcome speech, extending heartfelt greetings to guests and literature enthusiasts on the occasion of Sharad Utsav. Bahim Chandra Langthasa, Founder president of the Dimasa Apex Body JNH and a noted critic, praised ‘Maitri’ for its eight-year journey, calling it a remarkable achievement in an era where enthusiasm for reading and writing was waning. He highlighted the challenge of accepting criticism among writers and wished the magazine continued success.

Senior journalist and editor of ‘Tribal Voice’ weekly, Anup Kumar Biswas, emphasized the difficulties of publishing a printed magazine in the digital age, describing it as a significant struggle. He commended the effort behind producing a 100-page magazine with a vibrant cover and urged for the continuation of Maitri’s bilingual legacy.

Editor Pankaj Kumar Deb paid tributes to the legendary singers, Zubin Garg and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, noting their immortal contributions to Assamese culture. He shared that the Sahitya Sanskriti Parishad was established in 2017 by literature and culture enthusiasts in Haflong, with ‘Maitri’ first published in 2018. The bilingual magazine, in Assamese and Bengali, aims to foster harmony among ethnic groups and strengthen community ties.

