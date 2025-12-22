New executive committee formed for Orang Anchalik Senior Citizens’ Association

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a step aimed at strengthening social participation and collective welfare of elderly citizens, a 17-member executive committee of the Orang Anchalik Senior Citizens’ Association was formally constituted during a general meeting held on December 21 at the Orang Teachers’ Bhavan in Udalguri district.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of senior citizens from different parts of the Orang area, was presided over by Kanak Chandra Saharia. Explaining the purpose of the gathering, Binod Kumar Baishya of Gelabil recalled that a senior citizens’ association had existed earlier in Orang but had to be dissolved due to various practical difficulties. In view of the growing need for an organized platform for elderly citizens, the house unanimously resolved to reconstitute the body at the local level under a renewed structure.

After detailed discussion and consensus, the meeting approved the formation of a new executive committee. Shibaram Bora was elected President, while Rajen Deka was chosen as Working President. Butmal Daimary and Narayan Sharma were elected Vice-Presidents. Binod Kumar Baishya was appointed Secretary, with Habibur Rahman and Sarat Deka serving as Assistant Secretaries. Mohan Bhattacharjee was elected Finance Secretary, and Phanidhar Baishya along with Parikshit Bharali were appointed Organizing Secretaries. The committee was further strengthened by the inclusion of Kunjakanta Bora, Lohit Hazarika, Samesh Daimary, Gunakanta Bora, and Chinta Haran Bhowmik as members, completing a 17-member executive body.

The meeting also nominated a panel of advisers comprising Kanak Chandra Saharia, Krishna Bora, Rachit Uddin Saikia, Ganesh Saikia, Gadadhar Sharma, Sandananda Sharma, Ananta Chakravarty, and Bhuban Chandra Bora, recognizing their experience and guidance in social matters.

In a move aimed at inclusivity, the association resolved to enrol all senior citizens above 60 years of age from villages and localities under the jurisdiction of the Orang police station, irrespective of social or community background. A nominal membership fee of Rs 100 was also fixed. Concluding the meeting, presiding officer Kanak Chandra Saharia delivered a brief yet meaningful address, expressing hope that the newly-reconstituted association would work as a united platform to protect the dignity, rights, and social well-being of senior citizens in the Orang region.

