New generation must learn importance of ‘Silpi Diwas’ from elderly: DC Anamika Tewari

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In memory of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the Barapujia Sakha Xahitya Xabha observed the ‘Silpi Diwas’ amidst enthusiasm at Barapujia. The daylong programme commenced with the hoisting of the organization flag by the President of the literary body, Dr Pradip Kr Deka. Thereafter, the President of Kuhi sub-committee, Arabinda Deka, lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tribute to the portrait of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. On the occasion, a musical programme was held. The inauguration of the musical programme was done by former Principal Kanak Ch Bora. The students of Nilutpal Deka Senior Secondary School, Alakapur ME School, Swahid Tilak Deka ME School, Barapujia Higher Secondary School, Barapujia ME School, Mukti Yodha Lalsing Deka Jatiya Vidyalaya, and Niz Mikirgaon Senior Basic School participated in the musical programme.

In the programme, the District Commissioner Anamika Tewari inaugurated a book of a poetry collection edited by President of Akash sub-committee Ajanta Sonowal. Besides, the ‘Surya Kanya’-famed member of the literary body, Junmoni Bora, who made a world record, was presented a memento. The literary body and former Chief Secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha Dr Upendrajit Sarma honoured senior journalist of Raha, Bulen Ch Nath, for his contribution in the field of journalism. The programme was also attended by the executive member of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Pinakhi Bhusan Mahanta, and the Secretary of MZSS, Kushal Bora.

