Assam: ISRO's 'Space on Wheels' Awareness Programme Held at Darrang College, Tezpur

Tezpur: A significant awareness programme, a part of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ongoing “Space on Wheels” initiative was jointly organized by Vignan Bharti, North East Space Movement (NESM), North East Centre for Technology Application Reach (NECTAR) in collaboration with Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) and North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the auditorium of Darrang College, Tezpur.

The programme was graced by Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, chairperson, ASCPCR, as the chief guest. Other distinguished dignitaries included Ajoy Kumar Dutta, Rilanjana Talukdar as members of ASCPCR, Rajiv Sarma, secretary of Vijnan Bharati, Dr. P.M Saikia, Principal Darrang College and Dr. Bhuyan of NECTAR, Tezpur Science Academy and many others.

The event began with the opening speech by Rajib Sharma who highlighted the main intention behind organizing such events was to motivate and influence the younger generation to understand the scope of science and technology and building a career on it.

Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia addressed the students via delivering an impactful speech mentioning about the special initiative which was taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the selection of 400 meriterious students through competitive exams and finally selecting 5 students to make them study abroad on space and technology.

Member of ASCPCR Rilanjana Talukdar spoke about enhancing the importance of choosing space and technology as a career path in the diverse fields like robotics, artificial intelligence, telecommunication and networking, disaster management, climate change monitoring and mitigation, medical science etc.

Member of ASCPCR Ajoy Dutta also motivated the students to study hard and groom themselves in the field of space and technology and expand their wider aspects of knowledge. Similarly the other dignitaries also delivered their speeches aligning to motivating the upcoming generations of the nation.

The event finally concluded with the chairperson of ASCPCR inaugurating the “Space on Wheels” i.e technology-equipped bus for the students.

