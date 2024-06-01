Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul Visits Suryoday Open Shelter, Assures Road Repairs and Enhanced Child Protection Measures

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul visited Suryoday Open Shelter in Tinsukia on Friday and discussed various issues with the staff and office bearers of the management committee of the children’s home. The Commissioner was briefed by the Child Protection Officer of the District Child Protection Department Satya Narayan Barua on the open shelter. The District Commissioner Swapneel Paul was welcomed by the president of the Children’s home and president of Suryoday Ranjit Dutta. The director of the shelter home Akhil Baruah also briefed the DC on various aspects of child protection and safety. The District Commissioner fed the children by distributing rice pudding with his own hands. He also assured that the 500-metre road leading to the open shelter would be repaired soon and all necessary arrangements would be made for such children.

