New Mobile Medical Units launched to boost healthcare in tea garden areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Three new Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the Sanjeevani Village Health Outreach Programme (VHOP) were flagged off in the premises of Saurav Kala Parishad, Rupai Siding, Doomdooma, by Rupesh Gowala, Minister of Home (Prisons, Home Guard and Civil Defence), Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Departments, Govt of Assam, along with Nuzhat Nasreen, Co-District Commissioner, Doomdooma, on Tuesday. This significant expansion aims to dramatically improve access to quality healthcare for the communities residing in the tea garden areas of Tinsukia district, which are often ignored by conventional health infrastructure. The project is under the initiative called Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana, which will offer quality healthcare to one of the most deprived communities of the state.

