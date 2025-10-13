Assam Unveils ₹4,287 Cr ASTHA Plan to Revolutionize Tertiary Healthcare

Guwahati: In a landmark step towards transforming Assam’s healthcare landscape, the state government has approved a massive ₹4,287 crore outlay under the Assam State Health and Technical Advancement (ASTHA) Plan) to upgrade tertiary healthcare facilities across the state.
At the heart of this ambitious initiative is the complete rebuilding of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Assam’s most prestigious medical institution into a world-class healthcare and research hub equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and enhanced patient-care systems.
The ASTHA Plan envisions modernizing major hospitals across Assam, expanding specialized treatment centers, and improving critical care capacity to meet growing healthcare demands. This transformative project aims to position Assam as a regional leader in medical excellence and innovation.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the ASTHA Plan reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare for every citizen. Once completed, the upgraded facilities are expected to redefine healthcare delivery standards in the entire Northeast.
Assam’s healthcare revolution has begun with GMCH leading the way into a healthier, stronger future.