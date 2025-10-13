Assam Unveils ₹4,287 Cr ASTHA Plan to Revolutionize Tertiary Healthcare

Guwahati: In a landmark step towards transforming Assam’s healthcare landscape, the state government has approved a massive ₹4,287 crore outlay under the Assam State Health and Technical Advancement (ASTHA) Plan) to upgrade tertiary healthcare facilities across the state.

At the heart of this ambitious initiative is the complete rebuilding of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Assam’s most prestigious medical institution into a world-class healthcare and research hub equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and enhanced patient-care systems.