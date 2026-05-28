Tezpur: Gajraj Corps hosts ‘Sonitpur SAMVAD’ to strengthen civil-military ties

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TEZPUR: The Gajraj Corps hosted a military-civil fusion seminar at Tezpur titled ‘Sonitpur SAMVAD’ — an initiative aimed at reinforcing civil-military collaboration under the overarching vision of ‘Samoohik Prayas Se Rashtranirman’ with the guiding principle of ‘Rashtra Sarvopari.’ The seminar witnessed participation from senior representatives of the state administration and key institutions. In a significant step towards enhancing civil-military cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) and Army hospitals under Gajraj Corps. The collaboration aims to strengthen holistic mental healthcare through clinical support, professional training, research initiatives, and community outreach programmes.

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