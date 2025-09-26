Promod Boro To Lead Again, Says Kokrajhar MP Jayanta Basumatary

Bijni: Jayanta Basumatary, representing the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, has expressed strong confidence in the success of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the recent elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Speaking to the media, the MP asserted, “UPPL will cross the magic number.”
He added that the people of BTR have shown overwhelming support for the leadership of Promod Boro, and a new government under his guidance is on the horizon once again.
Jayanta Basumatary also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Election Commission of India for ensuring peaceful and orderly voting across the region. “We’re thankful for a smooth electoral process, and I’m confident the counting will be just as peaceful,” he noted.
As anticipation builds around the formation of the next BTR government, Basumatary’s optimistic remarks reflect both public confidence and party morale within UPPL.
With Promod Boro at the helm, UPPL leaders believe they are on the path to continuing their development-centric governance, focusing on peace, youth empowerment, and inclusive growth in the region.