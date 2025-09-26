Promod Boro To Lead Again, Says Kokrajhar MP Jayanta Basumatary

Bijni: Jayanta Basumatary, representing the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, has expressed strong confidence in the success of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the recent elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking to the media, the MP asserted, “UPPL will cross the magic number.”

He added that the people of BTR have shown overwhelming support for the leadership of Promod Boro, and a new government under his guidance is on the horizon once again.