New Soil Testing and Quality Control Laboratory Inaugurated in Rajmai, Sivasagar

DEMOW: Under Sivasagar district Agriculture Department, the inaugural programme of the newly-constructed Static Soil Testing, Quality Control, and Input Testing Laboratory in Rajmai on Friday took place. Sivasagar District Commissioner, Aditya Vikram Yadav, inaugurated the laboratory in Rajmai on Friday. District media expert Devashree Diksha Sandilya anchored the programme. In the inauguration programme, district agriculture officer Asif Borah, Dr Arundhati Bordoloi, agriculture assistant director Amrit Saikia, agriculture executive engineer Bhupen Das, Agriculture Department officials, local farmers, Dehingporia FPC officials along with other dignitaries were present.

