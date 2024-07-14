Japanese Encephalitis Detected in Kaliabor Village; Health Department Initiates Preventive Measures

NAGAON: A resident of Kaliabor Sunarigaon village named Sujit Kumar Changmai, was detected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati, sources stated. Following the detection of JE in the village, a special medical team from Nagaon Health Department rushed to the village on Saturday and inspected the situation. The medical team initiated preventive measures to control the spread of the disease in the village, sources added further. A five-year-old baby-boy identified as Ganesh Munda, died due to Encephalitis disease a few days back, sources added.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Student Goes Missing in Simen River While Taking Selfies; SDRF Launches Search Operation

Also Watch: