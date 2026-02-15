New Tinsukia–Tambaram Express to halt at Udalguri from February 16

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In a major relief to passengers, the much-awaited stoppage of the New Tinsukia-Tambaram (Chennai) Express at Udalguri Railway Station will commence from February 16.

Jatin Kalyan, IRTS and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of NF Railway, Rangia Division, stated that the express train will halt at Udalguri on an experimental basis with a two-minute stoppage. The development follows a long-standing demand raised by local residents and passengers through DRUCC and ZRUCC members over the past three years.

As per the railway schedule, Train No. 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express will arrive at Udalguri at 13:32 hrs and depart at 13:34 hrs starting February 16. A ceremonial flagging-off programme will be held on the day in the presence of railway officials and distinguished citizens.

The down service, Train No. 15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express, will arrive at Udalguri at 20:43 hrs and depart at 20:45 hrs from February 19. Railway officials said that the stoppage marks a significant step toward improving connectivity and travel convenience for the people of the region.

A large number of passengers from Udalguri district, particularly students, patients, and job seekers, frequently travel to South India and have long faced hardship due to the absence of a direct stoppage. The Northeast Frontier Railway has, however, notified that the stoppage will continue on an experimental basis until further notice.

Also Read: Demand to rename Dhubri-Tinsukia Intercity Express after Zubeen Garg