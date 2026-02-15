Udalguri: Foundation stone laid for new Orang Police Station building

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant move to strengthen law enforcement infrastructure in Assam’s Udalguri district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Padmanath Baruah laid the foundation stone for a new permanent building at Orang Police Station on Saturday. The Rs 2.80 crore project is being undertaken under the Maitri scheme, which aims to foster stronger ties between the police and local communities through improved facilities.

The ceremony saw participation from various community leaders and law enforcement personnel, including Mohan Bhattarai, president of the Orang Police Station Citizens’ Committee; Gadadhar Sharma, president of the Orang Police Station Village Defence Organisation; Santosh Mahato, secretary of the Village Defence Force; Jahnavi Deka and Anurupa Deka, members of the Citizens’ Committee; Shiba Ram Deka, secretary of the Village Defence Force; Hirakjyoti Das, officer-in-charge of Orang Police Station; Sub-Inspector Jitumoni Kalita; assistant engineer Susmita Bhuyan from APHC; policewoman Kanjana Rabha; lance Naik Bishwajit Sutradhar; and Naba Kumar Deka, central advisor of the Boro Land Journalists’ Association.

SSP Baruah highlighted the importance of modern infrastructure in enabling efficient policing and community engagement. “This new building will not only provide a stable base for our officers but also symbolize our commitment to peace and security in the region,” he said during the event. He also laid the foundation stone for a similar building at Majbat Police Station, further expanding the district’s policing network.

Local residents expressed optimism about the initiatives, noting that upgraded facilities could lead to faster response times and better coordination with village defence groups. The projects are expected to be completed within the next couple of years, subject to smooth execution under the Maitri framework.

This development aligns with ongoing efforts by the Assam Police to modernize police stations in rural and semi-urban areas, addressing long-standing needs for durable infrastructure in districts like Udalguri, which has faced security challenges in the past.

Also Read: Fatasil Ambari Police Station cracks down on drug network, three held