New Year’s goodwill gifts distributed to recognized journalists in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: As a goodwill gesture, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended special gift hampers to 39 government-recognized print and electronic media journalists of Morigaon district. The gift hampers were distributed at a programme held in the conference hall of the Morigaon District Commissioner’s Office, where District Commissioner Anamika Tewari formally handed over the gifts on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner spoke of the Chief Minister’s trust and appreciation for the media fraternity and thanked journalists for performing their professional duties with sincerity and commitment, even in difficult circumstances. She assured the journalists that the issues and challenges faced by them would be taken up with the higher authorities to explore possible solutions. The discussion focused on matters such as ensuring minimum wages for journalists, provision of health insurance, and resolving difficulties related to official procedures, including loans and access to government welfare schemes.

The District Commissioner assured proactive efforts to address these concerns and also promised swift action in facilitating financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in cases of serious illness affecting journalists or their family members. She further mentioned that discussions would be held with the Labour Department regarding appointment letters and payslips for journalists.

Journalists also requested the arrangement of a goodwill exposure tour. Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sharma, while addressing the meeting, encouraged journalists to continue offering constructive suggestions and support in the interest of public welfare.

