Newly appointed Sivasagar DC Mridul Yadav interacts with mediapersons

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The newly-appointed District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, after assuming charge, held an introductory meeting with mediapersons of the district at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das and additional district commissioners Lukumoni Borah and Suntrishna Gharphalia. During the interaction, wide-ranging discussions were held on various administrative and developmental issues concerning the district.

Media representatives highlighted several key problems faced by the people of Sivasagar and requested the district administration to initiate appropriate measures for their redressal. The District Commissioner took note of the concerns raised and assured that sincere efforts would be made to address the issues.

The District Commissioner also called upon the mediapersons to extend cooperation to the administration and play an active role as partners in the overall development of Sivasagar district.

