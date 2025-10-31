Newly-constructed flyover at Thana Chariali in Dibrugarh gets official signage

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The newly-constructed flyover at Thana Chariali in Dibrugarh finally received its official signage on Thursday identifying it as the ‘Bagmibor Nilamoni Phukan Uroniya Setu.’ The installation came more than six months after Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the structure on April 27.

The 458-metre flyover, built at a cost of Rs 69.69 crore on RKB Road, replaces the original structure that had served the city since 1965. The delay in installing the nameplate had raised questions among residents, despite the flyover being officially dedicated to the legendary Assamese literary figure.

“It was a long-awaited moment for the people of Dibrugarh. The flyover deserved to carry the name of such an illustrious personality from day one,” said Kaushik Kashyap, a local resident who witnessed the signage installation.

The flyover honours Nilmoni Phukan, affectionately known as ‘Bagmibor’ or ‘the eloquent one,’ who made invaluable contributions to Assamese literature and culture. His literary legacy continues to inspire generations, making him a fitting namesake for this modern infrastructure project.

The modernization represents a significant upgrade from the nearly six-decade-old structure, addressing the growing traffic demands of Dibrugarh, which is being developed as Assam’s second capital. The city is currently witnessing rapid infrastructure development, with several new flyovers under construction to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

