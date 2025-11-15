Newly-elected committee of Bokakhat District Karmachari Parishad takes oath

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office bearers of the Bokakhat District Karmachari Parishad, one of the key district units of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, for the term 2025–2027 was held on Friday at the premises of Bokakhat Town High School near the Karmachari Bhawan.

At the beginning of the meeting, tributes were paid to the heartthrob and beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, by lighting a lamp and offering floral homage. The lamp-lighting was conducted by Biren Gogoi, Adviser of the Bokakhat District Karmachari Parishad and retired Headmaster of Bongkual High School. District President Atul Chandra Borah presided over the meeting, while Secretary Rupjyoti Bharali explained the purpose of the gathering.

Following the introduction session, the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office bearers for 2025–2027 was conducted. The oath was administered by Pradip Rajkhowa, Vice-President of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad.

In his address, Pradip Rajkhowa conveyed his best wishes to the newly-elected members and advised everyone to move forward with a spirit of sacrifice and service to strengthen the District Karmachari Parishad.

