Newly-elected member of Darrang Zilla Parishad (DZP) Hemanta Kumar Deka passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Hemanta Kumar Deka, a newly-elected member of the Darrang Zilla Parishad (DZP) and a dedicated activist of BJP is no more. After battling for life in the hospital for eleven days, he finally succumbed to fate on Wednesday morning at 7.45 am. Following a brain stroke on August 11, the public representative was under treatment, and his demise has left the entire region in profound grief.

Starting his social journey as the first general secretary of the Bherua High School Students’ Union and the first editor of the magazine ‘Kusum,’ Hemanta Kumar Deka, a respected resident of Sarabari village in Darrang district went on to serve as the President of Sarabari Gaon Panchayat, a member of the Sipajhar Anchalik Panchayat, a member of the Darrang Zilla Parishad from Duni-Dipila constituency and was recently elected as a member of DZP from Deomornoi-Tengabari constituency and had taken the oath of office only on August 5.

He had established himself as an honest political leader dedicated to the welfare of society. Notably, during his four terms as a public representative, no allegations against Hemanta Kumar Deka were ever published in the media. His death, as one of the most honest, efficient, and principled political leaders in the state, has prompted various organizations in the district to express their condolences. His remarkable contributions to various developmental projects across different parts of the district will keep his memory alive. The community of Andherighat Maharishi School, which he established and managed, was left directionless by his loss. During his lifetime, he served as a primary school teacher for nearly a decade and founded a non-governmental organization named Manav Kalyan (Human Welfare), through which he provided long-term social service. At the time of his death, he was 53 years old. He has left behind his wife Jwalita Deka and two sons.

