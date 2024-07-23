Newly-Wed Couple Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Badarpur

SILCHAR: In a bizarre incident, the dead bodies of a newly-wed couple were recovered inside their room. The incident happened at Badarpur on Monday morning. The wife’s body was lying on the floor in a pool of blood while the body of the husband was found hanging from the ceiling. The husband identified as Ratan Paul was a worker in a tea stall. From initial circumstantial evidence it seemed that Ratan first slit his wife Mumpy’s throat with a sharp object and later hanged himself. However, what made him such frantic to kill his wife and then kill himself just six days after their marriage is a great mystery. On Monday morning, the mother of Ratan first noticed that in spite of her repeated calling neither her son nor the daughter-in-law responded to open the door. She then called her neighbours and subsequently the doors were broken only to witness the tragic end of the newly-wed couple.

