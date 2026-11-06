NFR Construction contributes Rs 13.63 lakh to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal handed over a cheque of Rs 13,63,205 to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support people affected by the floods in Assam in June and July 2026.NFR Construction contributes Rs 13.63 lakh to state flood relief fund During the meeting, Bansal also briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing railway infrastructure projects and surveys across the Northeast and sought the state government's cooperation in resolving implementation-related issues. He sought assistance in removing encroachments and clearing land for key projects, including the Lumding-Furkating Double Line Project and the Kamakhya-Guwahati Third Line Project. Bansal also requested the government to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu New Railway Line Project, a press release said.

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