Agartala to Get Northeast’s Second Tea Auction Centre

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A tea auction centre, the second in the Northeast after Guwahati, is set to be inaugurated in Agartala on October 29. It will be the fifth tea auction centre in the country, with three others located in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha will inaugurate the centre in the presence of Industries Minister Santana Chakma at the Pandit Nehru Complex in Agartala.

Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh said a long-standing demand of the state was about to be fulfilled. He said the new centre would benefit both tea producers and buyers and help small farmers secure better prices. Tripura has around 2,800 small tea farmers, many of whom face difficulties in getting fair prices for their tea.

He said the auction centre would help reduce transportation and logistical costs and save time. The new system is expected to reduce the time involved in the process by around 40 per cent, helping strengthen the state's tea economy. He added that the quality of Tripura tea could attract buyers from outside the state.

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