Ngulminlal Lienthang Elected as Deputy Chairman of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council

Haflong: Ngulminlal Lienthang was elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council during the special session held at the Council Assembly on Wednesday.

Mohet Hojai Chairman of NCHAC declared Lienthang as the Deputy Chairman of the 13th NCHAC. Lienthang is serving as elected member of autonomous council from Borail constituency for the second term. All the members present conveyed their best wishes and congratulated the newly-elected deputy chairman during the session.

During his maiden speech as the deputy chairman, Ngulminlal Lienthang offered his gratitude to his council colleagues for entrusting him with the responsibility and is hopeful to do his best for the good of the people of this district.

Also Read: 4-Year-Old Ayushree Saikia Sets Assam Book of Records by Answering 43 Questions in 77 Seconds

Also Watch: