NABARD and BLCCT Empower 30 Unemployed Women in Tinsukia with Skill Development Programme on Beauty Therapy

Tinsukia: A Skill Development Programme (SDP) on “Beauty Therapist” culminated on Wednesday, empowering 30 unemployed women from Tinsukia. The initiative, sponsored by NABARD’s Guwahati Regional Office and implemented by NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in collaboration with Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), concluded at Technology Park near the DC office.

The valedictory ceremony featured a certificate distribution programme and was graced by dignitaries including DDM NABARD Barun Biswas, Director Rural Self Employment Training Centre (RSETI) Suranjan Chatterjee, Lead District Manager PNB Tinsukia Biswanath Jha, representatives from District Industries & Commerce Centre Rakibul Rahman, District Functional Expert Non-Farm (ASRLM) Krishna Gogoi, Director Fiona Beauty Academy, Loveleena Dutta, Director Harsh Beauty Academy,Vidya Singh, Founder & CEO BLCCT, Chandan Prasadand enthusiastic trainees.

The programme equipped participants with “Beauty Therapist” skills through a comprehensive 390-hour curriculum, encompassing 15 days of theory and 34 days of practical training. The trainees are now qualified to work as beauticians in salons and wellness centers or pursue self-employment ventures.

DDM NABARD, Barun Biswas, commended the trainees’ dedication and highlighted NABARD’s developmental efforts in the district. Director RSETI, Suranjan Chatterjee, lauded BLCCT for the programme’s focus on employability and encouraged participation in the Domain Skill Trainer (DST) programme offered by RSETI.

Lead District Manager PNB Tinsukia, Biswanath Jha, emphasized the importance of financial literacy and apprised the trainees of schemes like E-Mudra, E-KYC, and KCC for entrepreneurs. He also pledged his support and collaboration.

A representative from the District Industries & Commerce Centre elaborated on the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and extended support to the trainees. District Functional Expert Non-Farm (ASRLM), Krishna Gogoi, advised the aspiring entrepreneurs on Udyam registration and legal compliances.

Director Fiona Beauty Academy, Loveleena Dutta, shared the programme’s outcomes, highlighting a 60% placement rate for trainees in local beauty salons, with some opting for independent ventures.

BLCCT Founder & CEO, Chandan Prasad, congratulated the participants and reiterated their commitment to job placement assistance. The programme concluded with certificate distribution, experience sharing by participants, and a vote of thanks by Chandan Prasad.

