Assam: Security beefed up in Dibrugarh ahead of Independence Day celebrations

DIBRUGARH: Security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh district ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Night patrolling and naka checking has been going on in important places of Dibrugarh. Security forces are working day and night to thwart any kind of eventualities.

Vital installations of the district including oil and gas pipelines, railway tracks, railway stations, markets and public places have been kept under close watch while police barriers have come up in entry and exit points of the town.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dibrugarh superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “Security has been tightened in all the entry points of Dibrugarh district and 24x7 security has deployed in three shifts to thwart any kinds of subversive activities. Security has been tightened in Moran, Duliajan, Namrup and Bogibeel area and night patrolling has been going on. Six commando units of Assam police has been deployed in vital installation and joint patrolling has been going on with CRPF.”

“Area domination has been going on and we are taking all possible measures to curb criminal activities. The threat perception has been less compared to previous years but still we are vigilant and taking security has our top most priority,” Reddy said.

“Apart from regular naka checking, intensive patrolling is being carried out on the highway, roads, railway tracks, bridges and river embankments,” the SP said.

Security has been tightened at the Bogibeel bridge, Dibrugarh airport, railway station, radio station, oil and gas terminals as well as transmission towers and industrial units which may be likely targets for the outfit. On the other hand, various organisations have taken up cultural programmes and bike rallies to celebrate the Independence Day in Dibrugarh.

