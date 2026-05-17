Night Theft of Bullocks Leaves Kamargaon Farmer Helpless Ahead of Paddy Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A cattle theft incident took place on Saturday night at Budhbaria village under the jurisdiction of the Kamargaon police station. Taking advantage of the darkness of night, thieves stole a pair of bullocks from the cowshed of Shobhan Hazarika, a resident of the village and an extremely poor farmer living below the poverty line. At a time when preparations for paddy cultivation are underway, the loss of the bullocks — the family’s only means of farming — has left Shobhan Hazarika’s family in a helpless condition.

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