Niramay Yoga Centre of Nazira shines at international yoga championship

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Five players from Niramay Yoga Centre of Balighat, Nazira, have brought laurels to Assam by winning medals at the 6th International Yoga Championship held in Karnal, Haryana, from November 13 to 16.

The championship was organized by the Yoga Sports Federation of India, affiliated with the Asian Yoga Federation and Sharvaya Yoga International. The event saw participation from countries like Iran, Japan, Vietnam, and China.

The players from Niramay Yoga Centre who won medals are Binita Rajkumari Gogoi, Aditya Duwara, Avanish Gogoi, Ruchang Konwar, and Antara Bhumij.

