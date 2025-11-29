NISHIT RANJAN LASKAR - A TRIBUTE

In the quiet corridors of memory, certain names continue to glow with a radiance untouched by time. Nishit Ranjan Laskar, fondly known across Silchar as Badal Laskar, was one such luminous soul-a man who harmonized the discipline of a devoted police officer with the grace and passion of a gifted sportsman. His passing has left an emptiness that words struggle to hold.

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police and one of the brightest lights of Assam's sporting landscape, he departed for his heavenly abode on 9th November 2025 at the age of 85. After battling illness for days, he was rushed to the ICU of Silchar Medical College and Hospital following a sudden cardiac arrest, but despite all medical efforts, destiny chose to write its final line at around 5:30 p.m. All medical efforts proved futile.

The news of his demise swept through Silchar like a silent wave of grief. Relatives, friends, neighbours, and admirers gathered at his residence to offer their final respects.

Badal Laskar's sporting talent was nothing short of remarkable. A celebrated footballer whose reputation reached every corner of Northeast India, and who also proudly represented Assam Police as its captain, earning admiration for both leadership and skill. Family recollections cherish his unforgettable performance at the Independence Cup in Nagaon against Punjab Police-a display so brilliant that Kolkata's iconic East Bengal Club extended him an offer he could not accept due to family responsibilities, a regret that gently shadowed his life.

Born on 15 May 1938 in Fulbari of Katigorah, he was the son of former Assam Minister Nibaran Chandra Laskar and younger brother of former Union Minister Nihar Ranjan Laskar. Politics did not beckon him; his path unfolded through service, integrity, and sport.

His education took him from government schools to Cachar High School, then Gurucharan College, and finally the Assam Agricultural College. He played for Silchar Town Club under Hari Bahadur Chetri and represented Manipur in a 1964 exhibition match against Mohammedan Sporting. His final rites were performed at the local crematorium. He is survived by his son Aniruddha Laskar and daughter Dolon Chapa Bhattacharjee and other relatives.

On the occasion of his Adya Shraddha, I offer my deepest homage to his noble soul.

SUBHAS CHANDRA BISWAS

