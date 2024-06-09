NMCH Launches Tele-Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance in Nagaon District

GUWAHATI: According to the World Health Organization, Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top global public health and development threats. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens. AMR affects countries in all regions and at all income levels. AMR puts many of the gains of modern medicine at risk. It makes infections harder to treat and makes other medical procedures and treatments – such as surgery, caesarean sections and cancer chemotherapy – much riskier. The world faces an antibiotics pipeline and access crisis. There is an inadequate research and development pipeline in the face of rising levels of resistance, and urgent need for additional measures to ensure equitable access to new and existing vaccines, diagnostics and medicines.

Keeping this global threat in mind, the Teleconsultation Cell of Nagaon Medical College Hospital (NMCH), under the dynamic leadership of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Mihir Kumar Goswami, has launched the TeleASP (Tele-Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme) in Nagaon district, from June 4.

This is an unique programme in the country, under which, the Specialist doctors of NMCH Teleconsultation HUB will guide and assist the peripheral Health care workers (Community Health Officers & Medical Officers) in rational prescribing of anitimicrobials to patients, with an aim to curb the global menace of Antimicrobial Resistance. At the outset, the primary focus will be on stewarding the antimicrobial prescription practice for Acute Diarrheal Disease, Upper Respiratory Tract Infection, and Urinary Tract Infection. Attempt shall also be made to spread awareness among the patients in strict compliance to medical advice and restrict their antibiotic seeking behaviour from Over the Counter, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia District Task Force Discusses Strategies for Prevention of Vector Borne Diseases

Also Watch: