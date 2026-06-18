No-Confidence Motion Against Sivasagar Municipal Board Chairperson Deepens BJP Rift

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A no-confidence motion against Sivasagar Municipal Board Chairperson Mrinali Konwar has triggered significant political developments within the BJP-controlled civic body. The motion was signed by six dissident BJP ward commissioners along with one member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), alleging irregularities in the functioning of the municipal administration. The dissenting members claimed that the chairperson had awarded contracts related to markets, parking facilities, and other municipal works to individuals of her choice without consulting fellow ward commissioners. They also alleged that the chairperson's son had been operating an unofficial office from his residence and influencing the allocation of municipal works to selected contractors.

The Sivasagar Municipal Board comprises 14 wards, of which 10 are represented by BJP councillors. The no-confidence motion, signed by seven ward commissioners, has already been formally submitted to the chairperson, the executive officer of the Municipal Board and the district commissioner of Sivasagar.

As informed, the proposal seeks the removal of the chairperson under Section 43(3) of the Assam Municipal Act. A decision on the matter is expected to be taken through a special meeting of the ward commissioners and must be resolved within 20 days as per the provisions of the Act.

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