‘No discount on medicines’ policy sparks strong reactions in Nagaon district

NAGAON: The decision of medicine traders to withdraw the discount on medicines has sparked strong reactions in Nagaon district. Following this, the Nagaon District Medicine Dealers’ Association organized a press conference in Nagaon on Wednesday evening.

While addressing the press conference, Jiban Banik, the president of the association, stated that they support the “No Discount” policy on medicines and hence the association had announced earlier that they would stop giving discounts on medicines. However, considering public opinion, especially from senior citizens, cancer patients, and those with critical illnesses, the association members may provide discounts.

Jiban Banik said that the association will launch a free ambulance service for cancer patients in Nagaon district from the upcoming Durga Puja.

Jitu Barman, general secretary of the Chemist and Druggist Association of Assam, demanded a laboratory for testing medicines in Assam, citing the need for quality control.

Barman expressed concern that Nagaon district has more wholesale medicine shops than retail shops, which should be addressed by the government.

Earlier, the organization also held a meeting with Kankanjyoti Baruah, general secretary, Nagaon District Students’ Union, Pragjyotish Bonia president, AJYCP, Nagaon District unit, and Rupjyoti Saikia, president, Bir Lachit Sena, Nagaon unit and discussed in detail in this regard to mitigate the issue.

Also Read: Assam Announces Squad for BCCI U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Also Watch: