A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR, Sept 2: "No jihadi activities will be tolerated in Assam. Such activities will not be allowed in the State under the regime of this government. For this, the government will be strict as much as it needs. If anti-national activities go on at the madrassa or any other institutions of the State, it will be strictly dominated."

It was declared by Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister for Public Health and Engineering Department, Skill Development and Tourism Affairs, in Lakhimpur on Friday. He said so while interacting with the media persons during the visit to the district. He said that the government is committed to secure the State and the people. "We will not tolerate the anti-national activities", he added.

On the other hand, the minister, with strong terms, criticized the organizations which have opposed the demolition of the madrassa for violating disaster management norms. Without citing the name of the organization, the minister said, "The main objective of such organization is to safeguard the illegal migrants. We are determined to check the illegal, anti-national activities in the region."

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited Lakhimpur district on Friday with a daylong programmes. During the visit, the minister held a review meeting with the officers and employees of the PHE Department under Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Lakhimpur. In the meeting, he reviewed the progress of the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in both district. He instructed the PHE Department officers to complete the old works of Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) works by September 15.

He also informed that the period for the competition of such works to the contractors working for last six months only, was extended for a year. He strictly instructed the contractors, who could not complete the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in last one year, to complete the same by November 15. "Otherwise, penalty will be charged upon those contractors", the minister declared.

He further informed that the Self Help Group members would inspect the FHTC works under Jal Jeevan Mission in the upcoming days as per Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the PHE Department and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

"Moreover, the Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) and the Voluntary Organizations (VOs) under ASRLM will execute the works under Jal Jeevan Mission, which had been implemented by the Implementation Support Agencies (ISA) till date", the minister stated. He instructed the PHE Department officers to apprise information about the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes to the MLAs of the respective areas.

He also held another review meeting with the Skill Development Mission officers of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts. In the meeting, he instructed the officers concerned to implement the skill development schemes in war footing in both districts. He also asked them to give priority in conducting skill development trainings to the unemployed people in those sectors, which provide maximum scope for employment generation.

Later the minister inaugurated 12 Pure Water Supply Schemes in the district attending a ceremonial programme organized at No. 112 FC Grant under Dejoo area. These schemes have been constructed with the fund allocated under Jal Jeevan Mission. He then inspected the Lakhimpur Districts Industrial Training Institute (ITI) which was set up for women only, and took stock of the situation there. During the visit to the district, the minister was assisted by Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Bihpuria MLA Dr, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Lakhimpur district BJP president Phanidhar Baruah and PHE Department officers.

