State-level Inception Workshop Organized

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: A State-level inception workshop was jointly organized by NITI Aayog and ITC Limited under ITC Mission Sunhera Kal Aspirational District Programme at Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. The programme was formally inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora,, Lt.Col. Updesh Sarma, joint advisor, Aspirational District Program, NITI Aayog in the presence of Dr Ramani Kanta Talukdar, Director Open and Distance Learning, AAU, Khanindra Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner, Goalpara and Dr Amiya Kumar Sharma, Executive Director, Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi (RGVN).

The workshop was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baksa, Assistant Commissioner, Baksa, District Agriculture Officers, District Veterinary Development Officers, District Fishery Development Officers, Senior Scientist and Head from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, LDM Incharge from each districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Goapara and Dhubri, K Binoy, Regional Manager East, ITC Ltd, Sr. Program Manager, and ITC MSK Aspirational District team Assam.

Dr. Sharma, Executive Director, RGVN in his welcome address said that in line with the implementation strategy adopted for development for Aspirational District, it should be adopted for non-aspirational districts too for holistic development of the state in specific and country on a border aspect.

Atul Bora said that even after 75 years of Independence some of the districts are lagging behind in terms of productivity and there is a need to boost the agricultural productivity through scientific methods. He focused on strengthening of institutions to increase the farmers income by increasing productivity, stated a press release.

