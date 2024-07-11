No respite from flood waters in north Ramfalbil in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: There has been no respite of flood waters in northern Ramfalbil in Kokrajhar district due to incessant rains and excessive waters coming from the Hell river that conjoined with the river Longa near Ramfalbil under Serfanguri police station in Kokrajhar district. Some villages are still in knee- deep waters since July 7.

The sudden spate of flood water in north Ramfalbil submerged three villages all of a sudden in the wee hours of Sunday which forced the villagers to take shelter at Ramfalbil Higher Secondary School. The villagers of Longatola, Thuniadanga and Duldangpara rushed to Ramfalbil HS School with their belongings immediately after the flash flood submerged their villages before the dawn of that day.

Talking to The Sentinel, a villager of Longatola, Sanjit Soren said that there has been no respite of flood water since Sunday and they are in knee-deep waters in the village. He said the sudden spate of flood waters submerged their village at around 3 am on July 7 when the villagers were fast asleep prompting them to run away to Ramfalbil HS School with their light belongings. He said that the waist-deep flood water submerged their houses and three villages all of a sudden before the dawn and forced them to move to Ramfalbil HS School to take shelter. He also said that the excessive flood water came from the river Hell in the west by breaching the bundh between the ride no 7 and 8 which came together at river Longa in north Ramfalbil. He further added that they returned to their respective villages from temporary shelter at Ramfalbil HS School the next day as they could not retrieve their properties including domestic animals and live stocks which are their means of livelihood. Soren said that the survey of loss of properties of village Longatala was not carried out properly by the Circle Office.

Meanwhile, a prominent local citizen, Simang Daimary of Ramfalbil told that the river Longa was flowing at a high level and there has been no respite due to continuous rains since the past several days and Ramfalbil HS School where villagers took shelter as temporary relief camp was submerged within flood water since Tuesday. He said that the excessive water of the river Hell has posed a threat to Ramfalbil HS School, Bodoland Rural Industrial site, Ramfalbil and National Highway-31 (C) as erosions are taking place in the northern area of Ramfalbil HS School. He further added that the Ramfalbil HS School and National Highway-31 won’t be saved if immediate preventive measures are not taken to re-strengthen the washed away bundh in upper Hell river.

