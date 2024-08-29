‘No Support for Sectarian, Ethnic, or Linguistic Conflicts in Upper Assam’- Press Conference Denounces Misuse of Organizations

SIVASAGAR: Recently, a troubling situation has emerged in Upper Assam, centered around Sivasagar district. Reports indicate that some criminal groups have been using the names of various organizations to engage in blackmailing activities in the Charaideo Kuwari Maidam area. This has tarnished the historical pride and dignity of both Sivasagar and Upper Assam. Miscreants have diverted democratic movements to further their own business, political, and sectarian agendas, causing widespread shame for the residents of Sivasagar and Upper Assam. The region, known for its rich history in education, literature, and culture, is at risk of being misrepresented through sectarian, communal, and linguistic biases, which has been strongly condemned by a dozen organizations. This was stated in a press conference addressed by Dr Zakirul Alam, President, Media Management & Research Association and Member of Charaideo Maidams Demarcation Committee, Core Zone Selection Committee and other members 11 other organizations on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at Sibsagar Press Club, Dr Alam said, “We fully support democratic movements within constitutional bounds. However, Chief Minister has warned that any unlawful or unethical behaviour will be punishable by law.” He has called on all citizens to avoid unnecessary harassment, exploitation, or blackmailing for personal gain and to adhere to legal frameworks. He also urged the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister of India to ensure that the rights and natural resources of Upper Assam are constitutionally protected.

Citing the statement of Chief Minister in Assam Assembly where the Chief Minister had emphasized the importance of respecting each other’s history, culture, religion, and identity to resolve ongoing issues, Dr Alam called on all residents of Assam, especially the indigenous people of Upper Assam, to maintain their dignity and not let external elements harm their self-respect.

The tradition of individuals from any district of the state working or doing business in various places has been longstanding. This tradition and the current constitutional rights need to be closely observed. Upper Assam’s people, being peace-loving, educated, and culturally rich, are now facing attempts to label them with sectarian, communal, or linguistic biases. We, the 12 organizations have condemned these attempts and called for the cessation of such mentalities, Dr Alam further added.

