‘Nokhyotro – A Journey of Light’ observes foundation day in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Nokhyotro – A Journey of Light, founded on December 24, 2024, celebrated its foundation day with a cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony at the Laxminath Bezbaroa Bhawan, Chowkidingee, Dibrugarh. The programme was organized by Nokhyotro with the support of OIL India Limited, Jyoti Lalita Kanai Foundation, and BM Pharma, and was dedicated to the memory of Jinu Khaund. The event also included the prize distribution ceremony of the Zubeen Garg Memorial Art Competition, which was held on November 9.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Eminent artiste and educationist Devakrishna Baruah, Jyoti Prasad Konai (Trustee, Jyoti Lalita Kanai Foundation), and Pradeep Bhattacharya (Proprietor, BM Pharma) were present as guests. After their insightful addresses, the President of Nokhyotro, Bikash Chakraborty, spoke briefly about the organization and its vision.

The cultural segment commenced with a Borgeet rendered by Kalpajyoti Neog and his team, followed by a dance performance by Snigdha Pal and a Sattriya performance by Konkona Phukan.

Students undergoing training under Nokhyotro presented a group song in memory of Zubeen Garg, followed by a musical performance featuring songs of Akash Rajkhowa. At the conclusion of the cultural programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Memorial Art Competition, which was conducted in six categories through both online and offline modes. The prizes were awarded by Raj Khound in memory of his mother, Jinu Khound. All prize winners received cash awards, book hampers, mementoes certificates, and other attractive gifts according to their respective positions.

Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore University, Dibrugarh University sign MoU to strengthen collaboration