Nomination battle intensifies in Khumtai and Dergaon ahead of Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the contest over party nominations is intensifying across constituencies in Golaghat district. Following the announcement of the Congress candidate for Golaghat constituency recently, widespread enthusiasm was reported among party workers.

In Khumtai constituency, the sitting MLA from the ruling party faces a strong challenge this time. Voters, along with party leaders and workers, have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the MLA’s performance and conduct. Meanwhile, in Dergaon constituency, a tight contest continues between the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the BJP, prompting the Congress to actively deliberate over its candidate for both constituencies.

Amid ongoing differences between AGP and BJP over candidate selection, several Congress leaders have begun mobilizing support. In both Khumtai and Dergaon, Paran Saikia—a popular social figure with strong grassroots connections and a responsibility in the Congress OBC Board—has stepped forward seeking the party nomination. Saikia has reportedly received spontaneous backing from general voters, who have pledged to work towards ensuring his victory.

At the same time, a section of individuals posing as Congress workers, allegedly acting on behalf of the BJP, have attempted to tarnish Saikia’s image. This has caused resentment among party leaders, workers, and voters. Party leaders have urged members not to be misled by baseless propaganda falsely claiming that Saikia is implicated in various cases, stressing that these reports are untrue.

Paran Saikia has informed the media that, respecting public demand, he will soon file a legal case regarding the matter. Grassroots workers have also appealed to the party president and higher authorities to take action against the group allegedly trying to defame the party. Party workers lamented that efforts, which should be focused on strengthening the party, are being undermined by attempts to mislead and weaken it.

Also Read: Bharatiya Janata Party unveils three election songs for 2026 Assam Assembly polls