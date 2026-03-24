Nominations filed in Jorhat district for Assam Assembly elections

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: On the last day of the filing of nominations in the state, almost all the selected candidates of Jorhat election district, comprising the four constituencies of Jorhat, Teok, Titabor, and Mariani, filed their nominations, including the contenders for the prestigious Jorhat seat, Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress.

Five times MLA of Jorhat, Goswami was flanked by MP Pabitra Margherita and former two-time MLA Rana Goswami during his filing of nomination for the Jorhat LAC. Sitting Lok Sabha MP and President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Gaurav Gogoi, also filed his nomination on Monday, accompanied by a large crowd.

Political analysts expect a strong contest between Goswami and Gogoi, with both contenders appearing upbeat and confident of winning the seat. While Goswami said that he would continue working for the development of Jorhat, Gogoi, on the other hand, listed the failures of the BJP government and vowed to rectify all mistakes if the Congress was voted to power.

AAP candidate Pranab Priyankush Dutta also submitted his documents for the Jorhat seat to the returning officer. In the Teok LAC, the AGP alliance candidate, Bikash Saikia, accompanied by Jorhat district BJP President Santanu Puzari and AGP district President Saurabh Pran Bora, filed his nomination, while Congress candidate Pallavi Saikia Gogoi had filed her nomination on Friday.

For the Titabor seat, sitting MLA Bhaskar Baruah filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Baruah had been sidelined by the Congress in favour of Pran Kurmi, belonging to the tea tribe community.

Both Dhiraj Gowala of the BJP, who was an ATTSA leader, and Congress’s Pran Kurmi, who owns a tea estate and a brick kiln, also filed their nominations for the Titabor LAC, which is now likely to witness a three-way contest.

For the Mariani constituency, BJP candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi and TMC candidate Paresh Bora filed their nominations on Monday. The Opposition alliance candidate, Dr Gyanashree Bora (Raijor Dal), had filed her nomination a few days ago.

Also Read: Golaghat District: 21 Candidates File Nominations Across Five Constituencies