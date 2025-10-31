Nonai multi-village water supply scheme to serve more than 20,000 households

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In one of the unique models of multi-village water supply project, the Nonai Multi Village PWSS under Tangla PHE division in Udalguri district was formally inaugurated on the District Day of Udalguri by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday. “The Multi Village Water Supply Project will operate without any expenditure on electricity bills, as it draws water from Nonai river flowing from the neighbouring Bhutan hills, channelling it naturally to the intake tanks which will then re-distribute it to 232 mini water supply schemes,” Assistant Engineer and in-charge of the scheme Nagendra Bharati told The Sentinel.

According to reports, the project, sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, built at a cost of 170 crore rupees, will provide potable water to 20,661 households under the Bhergaon sub-division including Uttar Naobandha, Bhutiajhar, No. 1 Bamunjuligaon, No.1 Chamrang, No. 2 Bamunjuligaon, No. 2 Bholatar, No. 2 Newly, Nonke Suklabagan, No. 1 Uttar Dimakuchi, No. 3 Uttar Dimakuchi, and Dakhin Geruajhar among others.

Executive Engineer of Tangla PHE Division, Pradip Hazarika, stated that the success of the scheme, which is one its kind in the state, is a testament to the hard work of the team of officials of Tangla PHE division.

Talking to mediapersons, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary stated that it was the first project of its kind inaugurated in the BTC region. Mohilary also mentioned that developmental works worth Rs 1,500 crore would soon be implemented in the BTC area with support from the State Government.

The inaugural event was also attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Deputy Chief Executive Member of BTC Rihon Daimary, Executive Member of PHE BTC, Begum Akhtara, and BTC EM Lwmshrao Daimari along with several leaders and workers of BPF and BJP.

