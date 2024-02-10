Assam: 1st budget session of 13th NC Hills Autonomous Council on March 1

Haflong: In exercise of the powers conferred by Rules 36 (1) of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 (as amended), the Chairman of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong said that the NC Hills Autonomous Council will meet for 1st budget session of the 13th NC Hills Autonomous Council in the Council Assembly Hall, Haflong on March 1 at 11am and on subsequent days, if necessary.

