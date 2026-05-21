North East Minority Students Union (NEMSU) president calls for end to cow sacrifice on Eid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Amid ongoing debates and controversies in the state over the issue of cows, Badrul Islam, President of the North East Minority Students Union (NEMSU), has issued a special appeal to the Muslim community to refrain from cow qurbani on Eid. “The practice of cow sacrifice (Qurbani) on Eid should be completely stopped. There is no religious obligation in Islam that requires the sacrifice of cows,” said Badrul Islam. He added that since Hindus regard the cow as their mother, slaughtering cows hurts their religious sentiments, and that Islam should always prioritize peace, love, and universal brotherhood.

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