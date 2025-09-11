North East People’s Development Federation (NEPDF) organizes State Handloom Expo at Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The North East People’s Development Federation (NEPDF), Assam is organizing the State Handloom Expo at ITI Playground, Jorhat, Assam, from September 5 to September 18, under the sponsored programme of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, New Delhi. The ceremonial inauguration was presided over by NN Rana Patgiri, Principal Advisor, NEPDF, Assam, and Jayanta B Mangalpalli, Assistant Director (Design), Weavers Service Centre, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, Guwahati attended as key guest. Sayera Rahman, Director, Prerona Pratibandhi Sishu Bikash Kendra, Jorhat and Binoy Kumar Sharma, I/C Assistant Director, Handloom & Textiles, Govt of Assam, Jorhat, graced the occasion as special guests.

