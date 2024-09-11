Dr. Nilut Swargiary Inaugurates Bodoland Reading Week in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Dr. Nilut Swargiary, BTC Executive Member for Library Services, Information and Public Relations, inaugurated the Bodoland Reading Week on Tuesday at the office of the CHD, Library Services in Kokrajhar. This festival of reading, organized by the BTC department of Library Services, will run from September 10 to 17, across all public libraries and educational institutions within the BTR.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Swargiary highlighted the profound benefits of book reading. He remarked, “Reading is a gateway to expanding one’s horizons, enhancing cognitive abilities, and fostering empathy. In an age where information is abundant, the ability to critically engage with diverse perspectives through books is invaluable”. He noted, “Inspired by our Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro’s profound love for books, this initiative seeks to ignite a passion for reading among the people, especially the youth of BTR.”

In his address, joint secretary of BTC, Ractim Buragohain, emphasized the importance of reading beyond textbooks for a bright future. “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body,” he said, underlining the role of books in intellectual and personal development. He further remarked, “Books have the power to transform lives and communities, and through this week, we aim to foster a culture of reading that will benefit future generations.”

Principal of Kokrajhar Girls’ College, Dr. Adaram Basumatary, elaborated on how reading books contribute to becoming a well-rounded and wise individual. He stressed that books offer valuable lessons and insights that help shape one’s character and understanding of the world. The Council Head of the Department (CHD) for Information and Public Relations, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, encouraged the students to read books regularly. He said, “Reading newspapers, magazines, and books regularly is like tending to a garden of the mind; it enriches our knowledge, nurtures our curiosity, and cultivates a lifelong passion for learning. Keep a diary to capture your thoughts, and share the joy of reading by gifting books, for every page turned is a step towards a brighter, more informed future”.

