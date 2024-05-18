Assam: ‘Bohagi Bidai’ ceremony organized at Srimanta Sankardev University, Dhubri

Dhubri: “Bohagi Bidai” ( bidding farewell to Baishakh) ceremony was organised at Srimanta Sankardev University, located at Dumordah of Dhubri district recently at initiative of Lakshminath Bezabaruah Sahitya unit of the university. A multi-part farewell ceremony titled ‘Chatai Parevatar par Bishualoi’ (chiri luitdi gadadhar parloi ek abirata jatra) was organized and it ended successfully with participation by many dignataries and academicians.

At the onset of the programme, Assistant Professor Department of Assamese, Dr. Akhil Kumar Bora acted as an anchor of the session while objective of the programme was explained by Assistant Professor Priyanka Bhagwati. The special lecture session began with deliberation of speech by Dr. Bhaskar Saikia ,Dr. Dwijendra Nath Bhakat, and Dr. Pramathesh Bayen. In their speech, all the dignitaries highlighted the important aspects of spring festivals and Bihu traditions of Assam.

On behalf of the teachers of the university, Dr. Archana Saikia, Assistant Professor of Assamese Department and Rantu Barai, Assistant Professor of Political Science Department also delivered their lecture on the Spring Festival of Assam.

In the programme, university students Devyani Paul, Sushmita Sen, Pratima Roy, Gayatri Roy, Jitumani Roy, Sanjana Mahato, Neha Roy, Dikshita Ghosh etc. presented various cultural programmes like Bihuan dance, Goalpria dance, Kushan dance. Finally, the programme concluded successfully with a vote of thanks by Deepmani Das, Editor of Lakshminath Bezbaruah Sahitya unit.

