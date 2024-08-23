Sivasagar District Commissioner Calls for Enhanced Tourism Infrastructure Ahead of Expected Tourist Surge

SIVASAGAR: With a view to enhance tourism infrastructure and attract a greater number of visitors in Sivasagar district, a meeting was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, accompanied by Additional District Commissioner (Tourism) Meenakshi Permey and District Tourism Development Officer Nayanmoni Pamegam. The gathering saw participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including owners of residential hotels and homestays, travel agency proprietors, and tourist guides from the district.

The meeting commenced with District Commissioner Yadav addressing the classification of homestays in Sivasagar, in accordance with the government’s newly implemented tourism policy. He emphasized the necessity for these establishments to be fully prepared before the onset of the tourist season. The District Commissioner urged homestay owners to work with renewed enthusiasm, stressing the importance of collaboration within the tourism sector. He encouraged all participants to focus on showcasing the rich local culture and cuisine to attract and welcome new tourists to the region.

For newcomers to the homestay business, Yadav provided valuable advice on expanding their operations. He encouraged them to apply for financial loans under programmes like Start-up Assam or Start-up India, stressing the importance of proper planning to achieve success in the tourism industry.

Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Permey introduced the Green Leaf Rating—a new cleanliness standard launched by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Permey outlined the necessary steps that hotels, lodges, and homestays must take to comply with these standards, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness to enhance the district’s appeal to tourists.

District Tourism Development Officer Nayanmoni Pamegam urged the owners of homestays and hotels to stay updated with modern trends in the industry, ensuring they remain competitive and appealing to tourists.

Concluding the meeting, District Commissioner Yadav reiterated the importance of unity among those involved in Sivasagar’s tourism sector. He highlighted the expected surge in tourist numbers following the recognition of the Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Yadav called for collective efforts to ensure the district is fully prepared to accommodate this influx, underscoring the role of teamwork in achieving success.

