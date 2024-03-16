Assam Rifles conducts Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles demonstrated their commitment to community well-being by organizing a meticulous Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan within the Labarghari village of Lokra with the locals on Thursday. The initiative, led by dedicated Assam Rifles personnel, not only aimed at maintaining the pristine condition of the surroundings but also served as a strategic approach to perception management. By actively participating in community service, the Assam Rifles showcased their sense of responsibility and engagement with the local residents, fostering a positive image and reinforcing their role beyond traditional security operations. Such endeavours contribute not only to the physical cleanliness of the area but also to building a harmonious rapport between the armed forces and the communities they serve. A total of 54 participants participated in the subject event with full zeal and enthusiasm.

