Northeast Holds the Key to India’s Act East Policy, Says Ex-Ambassador

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University hosted a Distinguished Lecture on ‘India’s Strategic Outreach: Understanding the Act East Policy,’ on September 10, delivered by Ex Ambassador Suchitra Durai, a seasoned diplomat who has served as India’s Ambassador to Thailand and High Commissioner to Kenya.

The event was also graced by Ex Ambassador R Swaminathan, India’s Ambassador to Austria, as the guest of honour. Prof SC Deka, Dean, School of Engineering, delivered the welcome address, while Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, Director of International Affairs, introduced the distinguished speakers to the audience.

In her address, Ambassador Durai highlighted that the Act East Policy, launched in 2014, is now one of the core pillars of India’s foreign policy. Building on the earlier ‘Look East Policy’ of the 1990s, it not only advances trade and economic cooperation but also strengthens strategic, security, and connectivity ties with Southeast Asia and East Asia.

She outlined the ‘Four C’s’ of India’s diplomacy in the East—Culture, Commerce, Connectivity, and Capacity Building.

Ambassador Durai further stated that in Act East Policy, special attention is given to Northeast India, which she described as the natural gateway to Southeast Asia. Projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, she noted, will transform the region into a hub of trade and cultural exchange, bringing economic growth and development while deepening international cooperation.

Addressing regional dynamics, she acknowledged China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia through the Belt and Road Initiative but emphasized that India’s approach is grounded in civilizational ties, democratic values, and developmental partnerships.

Also Read: BJP Will Make BTR Assam’s Most Developed Zone if Voted to Power: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: