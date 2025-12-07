Nagaon DC Devashish Sharma Receives ‘Asom Sontan Gaurav Award’ at Samannay Raax Festival

Nagaon: The seventh edition of the “Samannay Raax,” organised by Jagaran Mancha, transformed the Borhampur Public Playground into a vibrant cultural arena on Saturday evening. Themed as a “Second Vrindavan,” the festival brought thousands of people together to witness a colourful celebration of Krishna’s Raax, featuring music, dance, and devotional performances.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the “Asom Sontan Gaurav Award 2025” to Devashish Sharma, IAS, District Commissioner of Nagaon. The award honours individuals who excel in public service and contribute meaningfully to society and culture. Jagaran Mancha praised Sharma for his empathetic governance, strong grassroots engagement, and dedication toward strengthening administrative systems while upholding human values.

In his acceptance address, DC Sharma expressed deep gratitude to the people, saying,

“Because of the public’s inspiration and motivation, we are able to work with determination. Many commissioners across Assam are doing important grassroots work, and this honour belongs to all of them.”

The award has previously been conferred on personalities like folk artist Surya Das (2018) and Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, the ‘Forest Man of India’ (2023).

The cultural segment of the evening mesmerised the audience. Sixteen performers portrayed Lord Krishna in synchronised dance sequences set to the soothing sound of the bansuri, while a captivating peacock dance added a magical touch. Dramatic performances of mythological characters like Putana and Shankhachur, complete with elaborate costumes, drew loud applause and appreciation.

With its rich artistic presentations and celebration of community spirit, the Samannay Raax festival continues to uphold Assam’s cultural heritage while recognising individuals who quietly shape the region through dedicated service.