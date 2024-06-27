Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) agree multi-year deal with Mayakkannan Muthu

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC has announced the signing of Mayakkannan Muthu on a multi-year deal from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The 26-year-old midfielder from Tamil Nadu brings strength to the midfield of the Highlanders as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Mayakkannan Muthu began his football journey at Noble Football Academy in Tamil Nadu. His senior career took off with Gokulam Kerala FC, where he transitioned from the reserve team to the first team and played a crucial role in winning the I-League title in the 2020/21 season. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Chennaiyin FC notch crucial win as NEUFC crash out of playoffs race

Also Watch: