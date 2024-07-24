Mizoram: MHA Allocates ₹5 Crore for Rice to Aid 45,000 Displaced in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated ₹5 crore to Mizoram for purchasing rice to support 45000 displaced individuals affected by recent crises. The Zoram People's Movement praised the central government's timely intervention.

In response to formal request from Government of Mizoram, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a financial allocation of ₹5 crore. This is for the procurement of rice. It will assist displaced persons in the state. An office memorandum issued on July 18 2024 confirms the decision. It aims to provide critical relief to those impacted by natural disasters. Social upheavals and political disturbances are also included.

The memorandum was signed by Under Secretary Prem Parkash. It outlines the Mizoram government's request for provisions. The funds will support approximately 45000 displaced individuals. These funds intend to ease immediate hardships. They will ensure essential food supplies during a challenging period.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) prominent political party in Mizoram has welcomed the central government's financial support with appreciation. The ZPM highlighted the significance of this aid. It addresses the urgent needs of disaster victims and refugees within the state. The party's General Headquarters extended its gratitude to both the Chief Minister of Mizoram and the central authorities. They acknowledged their commitment. The commitment to providing timely and necessary assistance.

In its public statement the ZPM commended the Mizoram Government. They praised its steadfast dedication to supporting those affected by disasters and displacement. The party expressed pride. They highlighted the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments. These efforts have resulted in crucial support for the affected communities.

The allocation of ₹5 crore for rice procurement marks significant step. It addresses the immediate needs of the displaced persons in Mizoram. This financial support reflects the central government's recognition. They recognize the challenges faced by the state and their commitment to alleviating the suffering of those impacted by recent crises.