Noted Assamese poet Jonmoni Das passes away, mourned across Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A pall of gloom descended over the literary and intellectual circles of Nalbari following the untimely demise of noted Assamese poet Jonmoni Das. The poet, who was suffering from prolonged illness, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a deep void in the Assamese literary world.

Known for a distinct poetic style and profound expression, Jonmoni Das had carved a special place in the hearts of readers through his thoughtful and emotionally rich poetry. His works, reflecting human values and deep insights into life, inspired many young poets and literature lovers across Assam.

Several poets, writers and prominent personalities of the district have expressed profound grief over his demise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

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